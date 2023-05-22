Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 138,000 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Element Solutions worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Element Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 70,680 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 135,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Element Solutions by 10.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

ESI opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.