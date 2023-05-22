Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AGCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average of $130.99. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

