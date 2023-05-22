Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.97% of Ooma worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OOMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ooma by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Stock

OOMA opened at $13.26 on Monday. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OOMA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ooma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

