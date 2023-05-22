Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $65.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

