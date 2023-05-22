Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 172,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $147,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

HCCI stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

