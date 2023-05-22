Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,355 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.36% of BellRing Brands worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,141,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRBR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $37.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

