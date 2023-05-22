Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 210,500 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cars.com by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cars.com news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $321,767.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,053,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,092. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $17.98 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CARS. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Cars.com

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.