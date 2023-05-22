Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 235,442 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,442 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTVE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $7.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Further Reading

