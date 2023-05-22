Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 260,794 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,794 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HOG opened at $32.49 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.87%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

