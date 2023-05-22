Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 32,843 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,843 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.46% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $5,390,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE ELF opened at $89.81 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,796,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.