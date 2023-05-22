Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 6,771 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.85. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Director Katherine Oliver bought 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at $987,480.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.