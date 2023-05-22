Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 90,893 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,893 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 5.6% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Marcus by 6.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 581,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Marcus

(Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.