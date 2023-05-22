Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,846 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Down 2.6 %

CCS opened at $67.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.67.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

