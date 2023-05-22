Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,500 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Penumbra worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 140,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Penumbra from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.42.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total value of $479,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,033,254.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total value of $479,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,925 shares in the company, valued at $22,033,254.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,139 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra stock opened at $317.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.12 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $324.38.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.