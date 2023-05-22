Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,500 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Penumbra worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 140,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,731,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Penumbra from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.42.
Insider Transactions at Penumbra
Penumbra Stock Up 0.8 %
Penumbra stock opened at $317.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.12 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $324.38.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Penumbra Profile
Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
Featured Articles
