Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $368.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $389.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.89.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,128,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

