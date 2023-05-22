Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Mizuho

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of MGY opened at $19.90 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

