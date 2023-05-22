Maiar DEX (MEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $198,314.77

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and approximately $198,314.77 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025769 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,817.57 or 1.00037723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000056 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $144,241.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.