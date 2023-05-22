Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 88,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

