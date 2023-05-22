Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
Shares of MANH stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.60. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $177.87.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after buying an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
