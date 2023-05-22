MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 963,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,454,000 after purchasing an additional 156,530 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,355,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,730,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $284.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.96. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

