Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.83) to GBX 153 ($1.92) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.63) in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.