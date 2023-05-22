Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (VAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $12.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $125.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.13. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.