Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 2.0 %

MAS stock opened at $52.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.