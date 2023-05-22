Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Masco by 91.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $59,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,069.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after buying an additional 387,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE MAS opened at $52.55 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,058 shares of company stock worth $6,626,199 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Further Reading

