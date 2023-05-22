Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Match Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

