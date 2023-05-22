MetisDAO Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $22.26 or 0.00083039 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $99.27 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025769 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,817.57 or 1.00037723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.18042758 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,381,901.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

