M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 222.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.14 ($2.78).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNG shares. HSBC lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 265 ($3.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered M&G to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 218 ($2.73) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.09) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 201 ($2.52) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.91. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 159.30 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.90 ($2.88). The stock has a market cap of £4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -304.55, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. M&G’s payout ratio is -3,030.30%.

In other news, insider Andrea Rossi acquired 10,000 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($24,176.37). Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

