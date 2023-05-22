Micromobility.com (MCOM) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Rating) is one of 190 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Micromobility.com to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Micromobility.com and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Micromobility.com Competitors 790 4793 10176 259 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.82%. Given Micromobility.com’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Micromobility.com has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com’s peers have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.5% of Micromobility.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Micromobility.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micromobility.com and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $15.54 million -$82.07 million 0.00 Micromobility.com Competitors $3.90 billion $76.52 million -18.44

Micromobility.com’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com. Micromobility.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Micromobility.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -528.22% N/A -223.48% Micromobility.com Competitors -39.67% -167.31% -5.96%

Summary

Micromobility.com peers beat Micromobility.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Micromobility.com Company Profile

Helbiz Inc. provides micro-mobility services. It utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz Inc., formerly known as GreenVision Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in New York City.

