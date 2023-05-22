Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $511.73 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Mina has a total market cap of $511.73 million and $8.88 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,034,771,933 coins and its circulating supply is 904,491,430 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,034,733,052.8400393 with 904,398,960.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55855615 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $8,652,515.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

