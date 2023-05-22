Minco Capital (MGHCF) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Minco Capital to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Minco Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Minco Capital Competitors 929 2167 2785 96 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 34.42%. Given Minco Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minco Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Minco Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -34.37% -34.08% Minco Capital Competitors -450.23% -7.23% -3.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minco Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A -$1.98 million -0.84 Minco Capital Competitors $7.72 billion $2.07 billion -3.17

Minco Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Minco Capital peers beat Minco Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. is an investment company, whose objective is to generate income and achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in public and private companies and assets. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

