Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 15,222 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.20% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $32,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $114.57 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.53.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

