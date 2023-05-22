Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $29,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $66.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

