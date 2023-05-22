Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 14,886 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Lennar worth $33,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after buying an additional 268,156 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,761,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Lennar by 50.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 472,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 87.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 320,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 149,547 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lennar Stock Down 1.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

LEN opened at $113.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

