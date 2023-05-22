Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 354,878 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 354,878 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.43% of Brixmor Property Group worth $28,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.