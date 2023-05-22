Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $33,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.6 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $301.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.74 and its 200-day moving average is $319.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.70 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.