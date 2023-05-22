Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.20% of Spotify Technology worth $31,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after purchasing an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 394.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 453,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 362,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,966,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 522,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 204,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $149.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $152.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

