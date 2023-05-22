Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $27.88 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 87,624 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $27,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 328,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,598,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,406,000 after purchasing an additional 851,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

