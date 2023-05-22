Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $28.47 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,013,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,563 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $28,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE STLA opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $18.97.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $1.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

