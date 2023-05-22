Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $33.05 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $33,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $140.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

