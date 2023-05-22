Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $36.59 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $36,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4 %

GWW stock opened at $681.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $670.99 and a 200-day moving average of $629.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

