Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $32,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

