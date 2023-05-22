Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 194,816 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,816 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $36,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

