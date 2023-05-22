Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 31,779 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,779 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $28,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.8 %

ABC stock opened at $173.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $176.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

