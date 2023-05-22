Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 36,500 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $29,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of JCI opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

