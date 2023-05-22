Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,150 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $33,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $200.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.



