Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,364 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,364 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $29,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 225.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745,346 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 58.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,737,000 after acquiring an additional 661,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after acquiring an additional 592,287 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,998 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL stock opened at $66.88 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.