Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 34,905 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,905 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone worth $33,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Blackstone by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after buying an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,526,000 after buying an additional 660,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Price Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $83.08 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

