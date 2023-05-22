Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,090 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $37,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after acquiring an additional 346,790 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,145,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after acquiring an additional 272,563 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9 %

KMB opened at $145.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.