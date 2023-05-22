Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $28,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $165.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.