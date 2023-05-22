Mizuho Cuts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $33.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.64.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after purchasing an additional 676,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,384,000 after purchasing an additional 283,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

